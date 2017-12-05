Greenwich, Darien face each other for title of ‘best team in state’

By Published:

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–We are counting down to this Saturday’s four big high school football championship games. The best game of the day could be in Class LL. Defending Champion Darien is taking on the No. 1-ranked team in the state, Greenwich.

The Cardinals of Greenwich are a perfect 12-0 so far this season, including two easy wins in the playoffs.

Darien is 11-1. The Blue Wave lost on Thanksgiving day to New Canaan.

Coaches and players from both teams are very respectful of one another and are quick to praise each other.

“Greenwich from what I’ve seen on tape is honestly the best team in the state, you know I haven’t seen everybody, but they’re the best team that I’ve seen,” said Darien head coach Rob Trifone.

“I think they’re a tremendous football team and they’re the No. 1 team in the state in my mind, and watching them on film, they play phenomenal in all three phases,” said Greenwich head coach John Marinelli. “I think if we don’t allow them to dictate what we can do, then I think we’ll be okay.”

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. Saturday at Boyle Stadium.

