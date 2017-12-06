Aaron Boone knows he has to convince players he can manage

NEW YORK (WTNH/AP) — Aaron Boone was introduced as New York Yankees manager in a press conference in the Bronx on Wednesday.

Though he only played one year for the Yanks, he’ll always be remembered fondly–as the man whose 11th-inning home run in Game 7 of the 2003 American League Championship Series staved off the Red Sox once again, and prolonged the Curse of the Bambino for one more season.

Boone, who has never managed or coached on any level and has worked as a broadcaster since retiring in 2009, acknowledges that one of his first tasks as manager will be to convince his players he can do the job.

“Hopefully in short order I’ll be able to earn that respect,” Boone said. He hopes to convince players that “I know what the heck I’m talking about.” He says “big league players are great at understanding who’s for real or not.”

He was a third generation major league player, and his father, Bob, managed Kansas City and Cincinnati.

Boone will uniform 17, his number with Cincinnati and Cleveland; pitcher Masahiro Tanaka has the No. 19 jersey Boone wore with the Yankees in 2003.

