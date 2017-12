(WTNH)–In this edition of the “Football is Life Podcast,” the Giants have finally pulled the plug on Ben and Jerry. The Pats win but Gronk is getting some heat for his illegal hit. Plus, the college football playoff is set and its championship Saturday coming up in High School football.

Check out the latest edition of the “Football is Life” Podcast, with Dan Zumpano and Chris Rzasa, formerly of Southern Connecticut State’s WSIN radio.

Listen in by hitting the play button on the clip below:

More stories by SportzEdge Contributor