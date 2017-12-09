AP source: Yankees agree to deal to acquire Marlins’ Stanton

By Published:
Miami Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton hits a single during the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

(AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations says the Yankees and Marlins have agreed to a deal that would send slugger Giancarlo Stanton to New York, pending a physical.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the teams hadn’t announced the agreement. Stanton must approve the deal.

Infielder Starlin Castro would go to Miami as part of the deal, a second person familiar with the negotiations said. That person also spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement had been made.

Stanton has a no-trade clause in his record $325 million, 13-year contract. He vetoed deals Friday that would have sent him to the St. Louis Cardinals or San Francisco Giants, but has appeared willing to approve going to New York.

If the Yankees complete the trade with their former captain, new Marlins CEO Derek Jeter, the Bronx Bombers now acquire a slugger who hit 59 home runs last season and team him with Aaron Judge, who hit 52 homers last season.

More stories by Associated Press

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s