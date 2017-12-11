Daniel Hand takes down Masuk 35-21 for Class L title

(WTNH) — Daniel Hand of Madison took on Masuk of Monroe as two high-powered offenses met with the Class L title on the line.

The first play of the game, Hand’s Phoenix Billings saw his pass tipped at the line and picked off by Michael Zuk. He took the ball the other way for a touchdown, making it a 7-0 game just like that.

On the next drive however, Daniel Hand would refocus and take control. Billings hit Matthew Maxwell for the six yard touchdown pass to tie things up at 7.

After a defensive score of their own by Hand, Billings would hit Chris Iannuzzi over the middle for the touchdown to make it a 21-7 game.

Billings scored on a quarterback sneak to make it a commanding 28-7 lead.

The Tigers dominated this one for most of the game. The contest would finish 35-21, giving the Tigers the Class L title.

More stories by Erik Dobratz/Sports Reporter