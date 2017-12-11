Daniel Hand takes down Masuk 35-21 for Class L title

By and Published: Updated:

(WTNH) — Daniel Hand of Madison took on Masuk of Monroe as two high-powered offenses met with the Class L title on the line.

The first play of the game, Hand’s Phoenix Billings saw his pass tipped at the line and picked off by Michael Zuk. He took the ball the other way for a touchdown, making it a 7-0 game just like that.

On the next drive however, Daniel Hand would refocus and take control. Billings hit Matthew Maxwell for the six yard touchdown pass to tie things up at 7.

After a defensive score of their own by Hand, Billings would hit Chris Iannuzzi over the middle for the touchdown to make it a 21-7 game.

Billings scored on a quarterback sneak to make it a commanding 28-7 lead.

The Tigers dominated this one for most of the game. The contest would finish 35-21, giving the Tigers the Class L title.

More stories by Erik Dobratz/Sports Reporter

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s