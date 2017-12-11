Killingly caps off perfect season, wins Class M title over Joel Barlow

By Published: Updated:

(WTNH) — Only one school, Killingly, went undefeated this year.

The Redmen had the CT Gatorade Player of the Year too, with Spencer Lockwood taking home the honor.

On Monday night, his team played Joel Barlow in the Class M championship game.

In the first quarter, Lockwood added to his 3,000 yard season by adding another touchdown to put Killingly up 7-0.

Barlow would then rally back to make it 14-7 on a Alex Stillman touchdown.

In the 2nd quarter, it was Lockwood again finding the end zone to tie things up at 14.

After that, Killingly took control. The Redmen pulled away to win it 41-14 and cap off a perfect season with a title.

