St. Joseph’s wins Class S final 42-36, ends Ansonia’s perfect season

(WTNH) — Undefeated Ansonia took on St. Joseph’s of Trumbull in the Class S final on Monday night.

Ansonia roared out to a 22-7 lead by halftime, looking to cap their perfect season off with a title.

The Chargers would be up 28-7 before the Cadets began to respond.

Late in the 3rd, QB David Summers hit Philip Pasmeg who turned on the speed for the score to make it 28-21.

In the 4th, Summers went upstairs to find a wide open Jesse Bike who tied the game up at 28.

The Cadets had all the momentum.

Sophomore Jade Shirden broke around a corner and scampered 55 yards and into the end zone, making it 35-28.

Ansonia would finally respond by going to Dobbs who took the ball 78 yards for the score. The Chargers added two more on the conversion to go up 36-35.

But St. Joe’s had one more big play in it.

Summers went to senior captain Jared Mallozzi for the game winner.

42-36 was the final as St. Joe’s takes the title.

