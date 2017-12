Career girls’ hoops has a lot of talent, and they always have some great fans.

The Panthers hosting West Haven. Ky’Jae Hargrove — the Panthers point guard— is a handful.

Off the steal, a few hard dribbles and gets it to go with the foul.

Hargrove on the break once more–no one could keep her off the ball. She finishes inside.

Then, the icing on top–Hargrove on the break yet again. Check out the spin move and soft touch.

She went for 27 points. The Panthers win big, 72-33.

More stories by John Pierson