Foran of Milford hosting East Haven, and Anthony Russell’s Yellow Jackets are also going to be tough in the Southern Connecticut Conference.

They’ve got a good one in MaKenzie Helms.

Helms wide open for three, she drills it. Easties with an early one point lead.

Foran answering back quickly–Jade Lord inside, she puts it in.

East Haven has lots of weapons. Kylie Schlottman is one of them. Doing what she’s done her whole career–rebounding and scoring.

The Yellow Jackets win big, 75-44.

