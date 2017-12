(WTNH)–Sheehan of Wallingford earned a come-from-behind victory over Weaver of Hartford. Weaver had no issues with the Titans early, as Tah-Jay Young finishing inside.

Young did a lot of damage early, this time off the glass. Gets the board and puts it back.

But Sheehan rallies in the second half, and they pick up the victory, by the final score of 67-58.

Check out the highlights in the video above.

