Is wrestling the next big thing at Notre Dame-West Haven?

(WTNH)–Notre Dame of West Haven has a rich athletic tradition. There are basketball, football, baseball and hockey championships banners hanging all over the walls of the gym.

So, can wrestling be the next big sport for the Green Knights?

After making its debut as a winter sport last year, the team is trying to build on an inaugural 3-5 season. On Wednesday, the team will host its first-ever home match.

The Green Knights host Portland, and the team is looking forward to showing how far they’ve come in a short time.

“Just so that everyone in this community can see the commitment that these guys are making each and every day and to actually put that out and showcase that here at Notre Dame, it should be exciting,” said head coach Justin Belanger.

“I just love the competition, I love hard work, I love being a part of a team that everybody is doing the same thing, getting better, and it’s just my thing and I like doing it,” said senior Derrick Pommils.

Wednesday night’s match begins at 7 p.m.

