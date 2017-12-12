Mercy knocks off Notre Dame-Fairfield, 53-29

The girls high school basketball season kicked off last night. The schedule was loaded tonight.

One of the more intriguing matchups was Mercy of Middletown hosting Notre Dame of Fairfield. A couple of 20-win teams from a year ago.

Tim Kohs always has his Tigers ready. The Lancers feature Iona commit Gabbie Joseph.

The Class L champs from last year Hand of Madison scouting the competition.

This one was all Mercy. Jess Carroll doing it herself–off the rebound, she pushes, finishes with the left.
Tigers with a double digit lead at the half.

They kept it coming in the second. So many good players on Mercy. Kameryn King nice look to Meghan Deville.

Lancers led by a freshman tonight, Yamani McCollough. Nice debut.

Mercy wins it though, 53-29.

