Rainiest day in the Yale Bowl sent the New York Giants packing 43 years ago, never to return

Games have been played in the Yale Bowl, which opened in 1914, during the fringes of a hurricane, snowfalls, extreme cold and heat, and, of course, rain.

What may have been the worst day of weather for a football game in the New Haven landmark did not involve the Yale Bulldogs. It was an NFL contest and notable not only because of the weather but because it was the last professional game ever played in the Bowl.

Its 43rd anniversary just came up on Dec. 8, 2017, marking the day when the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New York Giants in some of the worst non-temperature related playing conditions imaginable. The 20-7 victory by the Eagles sent the Giants out of New Haven, never to return.

It ended the second and last season in which the Giants called the famous historic landmark their temporary home while awaiting the completion of Giants Stadium in New Jersey and while their previous home at Yankee Stadium was being renovated.

Wellington Mara’s teams were there for two seasons less a pair of early season contests in 1973. They won once against the St. Louis Cardinals in ‘73 and not at all in ’74. Over the two seasons, their record here was 1-11. They were slightly better in pre-season exhibitions (7-4-2).

NFL brought beer sales and overtime to the Bowl

When the Giants and Green Bay played the first regular-season contest ever held in the Yale Bowl on Oct. 7, 1973, beer had never been sold there before, although it was surely not the only time it was consumed on its grounds.

Another and more significant happening involving the Giants in the Bowl was the first regular-season overtime game in the NFL under a rule that had just gone into effect that season of 1974. The New York Jets defeated their city rivals, 26-20, on a 5-yard pass from Joe Namath to Emerson Boozer in OT.

Late in the fourth quarter, Namath took the Giants and almost everybody in the Bowl by surprise when he limped across the goal line untouched on a 3-yard bootleg that tied the score and sent the game into sudden death.

Another kind of a killer for the Giants and their hostile fans was their finale, played in torrents of rain on December 8, 1974. It capped another winless home season, as they finished their two years under the Elms with 11 losses and a single win.

Bill Newell, writing in the Hartford Courant, observed that “It was the kind of a day when, to the contrary, you couldn’t tell the players even WITH a scorecard. It rained. Oh, how it rained – all the time. And as early as the second period, the middle of the Yale Bowl was just one big mud pile.”

Giant’s quarterback Craig Morton later stated: “I have never played in worse conditions.”

Losing coach Bill Arnsparger, however, said he did not find it as bad as “once in junior high school.” But he didn’t have to wallow in the mud in the Bowl either.

Winning coach Mike McCormack, a former all-pro defensive tackle, said it was “as bad a weather condition as I’ve ever seen.”

It was an all-day deluge. “With no letup in the rain, the field turned into a virtual quagmire in the second half,” wrote United Press International (UPI), a wire service no longer in existence.

“The day-long rain turned parched grass into pools of mud,” observed Neil Amdur in The New York Times.

How some local writers saw it

George Wadley, a graphic and imaginative sports writer for the New Haven Journal Courier, wrote that the torrential rain was “more suitable for growing cucumbers than playing football. He said the elements were giving a “marvelous imitation of a monsoon.”

Becoming facetious, and treating it like he was reporting a swimming meet, Wadley wrote that the Eagles’ rookie quarterback, Mike Boryla, “mixed his calls brilliantly, calling for the breaststroke onetime, the backstroke the next try, an occasional butterfly, and a lot of freestyle.”

Another Journal Courier staffer, in an era when local writers were among the best in the business, was Rick Odermatt. He began his game story this way:

“A driving rain swept off the (Long Island) Sound . . . and turned the Bowl into a mud pie.”

The players, he went on, were “squishing around all the time.”

By the end, UPI observed that “With no lights at Yale Bowl there was barely enough natural light to finish the game as the players, covered from top to bottom with mud, were barely recognizable”

More no-shows than those present

The crowd was generally estimated at 21,000, although some reports were even lower at 15,000. The Giants claimed that 46,778 tickets were “issued,” which meant there were at least over 25,000 no-shows. Those who stayed away were undoubtedly not sorry.

The date of December 8th is the latest in any year that the Yale Bowl has hosted a game. It was fortunate there were no more to be played that season. It would have been an insurmountable task to get the field ready again a week or less later. What grass that had still been on the playing field after a full schedule of Yale and Giants’ games was all but washed away, leaving divots and piles of mud.

For the record, a bit about the game

From a historical view, the result of the game is not as important as the conditions under which it had to be played. For the record, however, the Eagles won, 20-7, behind Boryla, the 23-year old rookie quarterback. Despite the weather, he threw the ball 34 times and his receivers had 24 receptions for nearly 250 yards and a touchdown.

From start to finish

It was the end of a run that started in 1960, the first time the pros were allowed to compete in the Bowl. That was a pre-season game with the Detroit Lions for the Albie Booth Memorial Boys Club. It ended in a 16-16 tie.

It rained that day, too, but more like a steady drizzle. Then, 14 years later, Mother Nature vented her full fury, as if she were telling the Giants they better leave New Haven and not come back.

They took her advice, leaving behind a playing surface at the Bowl which had to be reconstructed the following year.

Yes, December 8, 1974, forty-three years ago this month – one of the worst days of weather, if not THE worst, when a game was played in the Yale Bowl. That was the same day that the New York Giants left New Haven for good.

