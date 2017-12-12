Who’s No. 1 in high school football?

By Published:

(WTNH)–It’s the hottest debate this time of year. Who’s the No. 1 high school football team in the state?

This year, the case can be made for a handful of teams. The GameTimeCT final poll is out, and after a Class LL win over Greenwich, the Blue Wave’s third straight title, Darien finishes in the top spot.

That choice will leave some people shaking their head after the late season controversy surrounding Darien. Two of its players were arrested for allegedly beating up a New Canaan student.

St. Joseph of Trumbull ranked second after its thrilling comeback win over Ansonia in the Class S title game.

Hand of Madison finished third.

