Kobe Bryant joins Geno Auriemma’s latest podcast; which Husky would he have on?

(WTNH)–When you run the best women’s basketball program in the country, you’re always on the clock. Even with the UConn Huskies on break for final exams, Geno Auriemma has plenty to do.

One thing he’s added to his plate this year is his own podcast called ‘Holding Court.’ It’s been a who’s-who of star athletes so far. Kyrie Irving, Tiger Woods, and Charles Barkley have all joined the show, and his latest guest was Kobe Bryant.

Bryant was recently at the Huskies’ game out in L.A. when Connecticut beat UCLA. Among the topics he and Auriemma covered on the podcast was Bryant’s time in Italy, playing with Shaq, and what the retired Bryant is doing now.

Auriemma is having fun with his latest project. But, if he had to do a podcast with one of his current players, who would it be?

“Probably Gabby Williams. I think she’s the most socially aware. She has a very interesting background. So does her family. Plus, we both share a fascination for certain musical things,” he said.

Sounds like Gabby might be a future guest on the podcast.

