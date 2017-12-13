Middletown two-sport star DeAaron Lawrence ready to return to hoops

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)–The CIAC boys’ high school basketball season starts this weekend, and it’s anyone’s guess who will start the year as the No. 1 team in the state.

Middletown could be in that mix. The Blue Dragons lost a bunch of players from last year, but have some talent coming back. Some of the guys returning are in the process of transitioning from football shape to basketball shape.

DeAaron Lawrence is one of the Blue Dragons’ best football players and basketball players. He says getting ready for hoops is a challenge.

“It’s definitely not easy. I’m still getting in shape. With the practices and stuff, we do a lot of conditioning in practice, and I’m huffing and puffing,” he said.

Middletown coach Rick Privott says sports just come easy to DeAaron.

“He’s just a tremendous athlete, he’s one of those throwback kids that just loves athletics. He’s not a one-sport athlete. He’s just an athletic kid, and he would do anything well.”

Middletown opens the season Saturday against East Catholic up at Trinity College.

