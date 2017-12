(WTNH)–How do you make an early season statement? How about by beating the defending league champions?

That’s exactly what the New England Black Wolves did to start the season. Glenn Clark’s Wolves knocked off the NLL champs from last season, the Georgia Swarm.

They now have to wait nearly two weeks to get back on the turf. Some of the Wolves new additions, like goalie Aaron Bold, made a big impact in the opener.

We caught up with Bold in the video above. Check it out.

