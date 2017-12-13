Southern Connecticut State dismisses Felician, 70-64

By Published:

From SouthernCTOwls.com:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Keyed by a career-high 21 points and the first career collegiate double-double from Abby Hurlbert (Thomaston, Conn.), the Southern Connecticut State University women’s basketball team defeated Felician this evening, 70-64. Hurlbert added 11 rebounds – one off her career-high – and also matched a career-high with four steals.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

– The Owls scored the first six points of the game before Felician ran off seven in a row to take its first lead of the game. The teams then traded hoops the rest of the frame and the score was even at 12-12 after 10 minutes.
– Southern outscored the Golden Falcons by a 15-4 margin in the second quarter to build an 11-point lead at the break.
– Felician answered back with a strong third quarter. The Falcons tied the score on two occasions, but the Owls went back in front by a hoop after 30 minutes.
– SCSU pulled away and led by as many as 12 in the final frame en route to its second win in a row.

More stories by SportzEdge Contributor

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s