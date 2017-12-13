Southern Connecticut State dismisses Felician, 70-64

From SouthernCTOwls.com:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Keyed by a career-high 21 points and the first career collegiate double-double from Abby Hurlbert (Thomaston, Conn.), the Southern Connecticut State University women’s basketball team defeated Felician this evening, 70-64. Hurlbert added 11 rebounds – one off her career-high – and also matched a career-high with four steals.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

– The Owls scored the first six points of the game before Felician ran off seven in a row to take its first lead of the game. The teams then traded hoops the rest of the frame and the score was even at 12-12 after 10 minutes.

– Southern outscored the Golden Falcons by a 15-4 margin in the second quarter to build an 11-point lead at the break.

– Felician answered back with a strong third quarter. The Falcons tied the score on two occasions, but the Owls went back in front by a hoop after 30 minutes.

– SCSU pulled away and led by as many as 12 in the final frame en route to its second win in a row.

