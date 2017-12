Related Coverage Branford Walsh wrestling team wins 70th consecutive match

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)

Not many youth wrestling programs have had as much success as the Walsh Intermediate in Branford.

On Tuesday night, Tom Ermani’s team won their 100th straight met.

Walsh is led this year by 8th grader Gianni Liqouri, who in the teams milestone win tied the school record for most individual wins.

Congrats to the entire team..

Check it out!

