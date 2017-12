(WTNH)–A Miami Monday Night Meltdown for the Patriots leaves Dan flabbergasted. But is this just a bump in the road or is New England in trouble heading into Pittsburgh? Plus, the guys discuss the great ending to a high school football season.

It’s all ahead in this edition of the “Football is Life” Podcast, with Dan Zumpano and Chris Rzasa, formerly of Southern Connecticut State University’s WSIN radio.

If you need more football in your day, this podcast is for you.

Listen below:

