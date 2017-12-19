Geno Auriemma earns 1,000th career win as UConn bests Oklahoma, 88-64

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH)–Geno Auriemma is now a thousand-win man.

UConn defeated Oklahoma, 88-62, at Mohegan Sun on Tuesday night to earn the legendary head coach–and assistant Chris Dailey–their 1,000th career wins.

Tennessee’s Pat Summitt, Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer and North Carolina’s Sylvia Hatchell are the only other women’s basketball coaches to have reached that milestone. Hatchell also earned her 1,000th victory on Tuesday, in the Tar Heels’ win over Grambling.

Auriemma is the fastest to reach 1,000, doing so in just his 1,135th game. He’s 500-36 since winning his 500th game in 2003, and has won 100 of his last 101.

Sitting by Auriemma’s side for the 1,000 wins has been associate head coach Chris Dailey. She’s been with Auriemma since he took over at UConn in 1985. Dailey led the Huskies to seven of those victories while filling in as head coach. Auriemma was suspended for four games in 1989 for playing an extra game that season. That year, the Huskies won their first Big East tournament title with Dailey at the helm.

She also coached three games when Auriemma’s father died in 1997. All seven of those wins are credited to Auriemma.

As the final buzzer sounded, the Huskies dumped Gatorade buckets full of confetti on Auriemma and Dailey.

Players from Auriemma’s first team in 1985 that beat Iona for win No. 1 were in attendance and introduced to the sellout crowd. Fans held up signs they were given that said “GEN1000 career wins.”

Auriemma was presented with his Hall of Fame jacket and a cake from the Mohegan Sun where the game was played. A video was played that included tributes from former players like Breanna Stewart, who won 151 games at UConn — second most of all time.

“Wow coach, 1000 wins!!!! You have created and are continuing to create an untouchable legacy in the world of sports, let alone basketball,” Stewart told The Associated Press in a text. “We set the bar high at UConn and you have continued to do that. I’m so happy to say that I am a part of your 1,000 wins!”

UConn (9-0) led 48-33 at the break before Oklahoma cut its deficit to seven midway through the third quarter, shocking the crowd. The Huskies responded with a 13-3 run to close the period that was capped by a steal off an inbounds play for a layup by Katie Lou Samuelson to give UConn a 64-47 advantage headed into the fourth quarter. Napheesa Collier, who scored 21 points to lead the Huskies, had seven of them during the spurt.

The accomplishment is mind-boggling for a team that didn’t even have its own locker room back in 1985, when Auriemma and Dailey took over.

Geno said coaching was more fun back then.

“Every little thing that you accomplished almost led to a celebration because it was meaningful, it was significant, it was new,” Geno said. “The milestones anymore, it just doesn’t feel the same. It doesn’t.”

Napheesa Collier led the Huskies (9-0) with 21 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists on Tuesday night.

Azura Stevens added 20 points and 7 boards, while Katie Lou Samuelson added 17 points.

The Huskies got a scare when Gabby Williams went down in the first quarter after picking up her second foul. The senior forward went to the locker room for a bit before coming back to the bench later in the period. She came back in before picking up a third foul early in the second quarter.

Maddie Manning scored 15 points to lead Oklahoma (5-6).

Watch SportzEdge at 10 and 11 for highlights and reaction from Geno’s 1,000th victory.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff