HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)

The Hamden Green Dragons boy’s basketball team needed to replace one of the best players in state from a year ago, guard C.J. Seaforth, who’s nowplaying college ball at Iona.

In the first game of the season, Jared Beck’s team had plenty of guys step up in a, 95-55, statement win over perennial power Fairfield Prep.

Ronnie Ellis and Jaylen Ricks both had 19 for the Green Dragons.

Brian Noone had a game high 20 points for the Jesuits.

Check out the highlights!

More stories by John Pierson, Sports Anchor