UConn’s dynamic coaching duo, Auriemma and Dailey, going for 1,000th career win

Geno Auriemma still remembers his first win at UConn.

He and assistant coach Chris Dailey leading the Huskies to a road win at Iona in late November of 1985.

Tuesday night, against Oklahoma, the dynamic coaching duo will take the court looking for career win one thousand.

Dailey said the plan, when they started, wasn’t to win one thousand games, they just wanted to develop a competitive program and maybe move on to the next gig.

Little did they know they would build the most dominant women’s basketball program right there in Storrs.

What stands out most about that first win 32 years ago? “He got two technicals, I thought he was crazy, ” said Dailey.

Check out what Auriemma remembers from that day!

More stories by John Pierson, Sports Anchor