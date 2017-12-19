Wilbur Cross holds off city rival Hillhouse in a bruising battle

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)
The Wilbur Cross girl’s basketball team used a strong second half to pull away from city rival Hillhouse, 54-40.
Check out the highlights from their physical match-up!
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)
The Wilbur Cross girl’s basketball team used a strong second half to pull away from city rival Hillhouse, 54-40.
Check out the highlights from their physical match-up!
SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.