Hamden Hall football stars sign with Michigan, Harvard

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)–It was a big day for high school football recruits across the country, and a big day for a pair of Hamden Hall standouts as well. Luke Schoonmaker and David Spitz both signed National Letters of Intent on Wednesday.

Schoonmmaker made his commitment to the University of Michigan official. He’ll play tight end for Jim Harbaugh’s Wolverines.

David Spitz, a wide receiver, officially signed with Harvard.

“I had always dreamed of making it and playing college sports, but now football, it’s always been a dream of mine, I’ve prayed about it, and now it’s here,” Schoonmaker said.

“I fell in love with football when I was five years old. I didn’t think I’d be able to come this far and play for an Ivy League school. It’s just a dream come true,” said Spitz.

Schoonmaker is the fourth Connecticut recruit to sign with Michigan in the last two years.

