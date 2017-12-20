Highlights: Branford gets past North Branford, 54-42

Published:

(WTNH)–North Branford crossing the town line to play at Branford. The Hornets get off to a quick start. The defense sparking the offense–nice look to Karly King for the finish.

The T-Birds fall behind by double digits but hang tough. Angelina Ramada the dish to Morgan Violette. T-Birds get close in the 2nd half, but the Hornets rode the hot hand of some kid with the last name Pierson. (Wonder if she’s related to John?)

Emma comes up with the nice lefty finish. She had a game high 25.

Branford wins it, 54-42.

