Highlights: Hillhouse edges city rival Wilbur Cross, 77-69

(WTNH)–81 to 41. That was the final score the last time Wilbur Cross played Hillhouse.

That’s all the motivation the Governors needed. As for the Academics, they’re out to prove that regardless of who is no longer with the program, Hillhouse is still the state’s best.

Wilbur Cross and Hillhouse took the court in New Haven on Wednesday night. It was a great atmosphere as always.

The Governors had control in the first half, as Hillhouse careless with it. Joel Pullen jumping in the passing lane–he lays it up and in. It was a 10 point lead for Cross.

‘House comes back though in the third quarter. Off the miss, Rayshawn Brewer can’t tip it in but Devon Warner can. The Academics come back and take a two point lead.

Then, Warner one more time, game tied, last seconds of the third. He checks the clock and lets it fly, beats the buzzer. ‘House up three going to the fourth.

Hillhouse puts it away in the fourth, 77-69 the final score.

