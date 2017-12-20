UConn’s Randy Edsall signs 19 players, including some CT stars

(WTNH)–The UConn football team received 19 letters of intent on Wednesday, and head coach Randy Edsall is hopeful to have seven more by the spring.

The head coach likes his recruiting class–he says the group is fast and athletic, and they address a lot of concerns the Huskies had last season.

Four of the 19 incoming freshmen just finished playing high school ball in the state. Wilbur Cross lineman Travis Jones will play on the defensive line for UConn. East Hartford linebacker Kevon Jones will play that same position as a Husky, and a pair of Capital Prep stars, running back Kyhon Gillespie and defensive back Oneill Robinson II, also signed with UConn.

“To know that I have 19 guys who are already committed, locked in, it’s the best Christmas present you can have,” Edsall said.

“If you have people here in your own state that you determine are good enough, and you can keep them at home, that means that you don’t have to go further away to attract the talent to come here,” Edsall said. “Hopefully we’ll have more Connecticut kids that we can recruit in the years to come.”

Defensive back Jeremy Lucien who prepped at Choate in Wallingford is also part of Edsall’s incoming class.

