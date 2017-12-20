Xavier QB Will Levis makes it official, signs with Penn State

By Published:

(WTNH)–Xavier of Middletown quarterback Will Levis made it official on Wednesday–he signed his national letter of intent to play at Penn State.

The 6-foot-4 pro-style quarterback threw for nearly 2,800 yards and amassed 33 total touchdowns this season. Levis says it was his dream to play big-time college football, and there were a lot of twists and turns in the recruiting process. In the end though, there was no doubt.

“I knew Penn State was the place I wanted to be, and there was no looking back from there,” Levis said. “I didn’t care who offered me after that, I didn’t care who contacted me after that, that’s where I was going.”

“It’s kind of sad that

Levis committed to play for the Nittany Lions and head coach James Franklin this past summer.

More stories by John Pierson

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s