Hillhouse adjusting to life without two of its stars

(WTNH)–Hillhouse lost a lot of talent from last year’s state championship team, including Byron Breeland and Christian Adams, who are now playing at Hamden Hall alongside former Notre Dame-West Haven star Tim Dawson.

The Academics are trying to adjust to life without those two, and they did just fine in a win over city rival Wilbur Cross on Wednesday night.

There’s no hard feelings between the current players and the new Hamden Hall students.

“Any parent is going to do whatever they feel is best for their kid,” said Hillhouse coach Renard Sutton. “We obviously wouldn’t want them to leave, I mean, those are very good basketball players, but you just figure, okay, you pick up the pieces and roll.”

The Academics host Middletown on Friday at 7 p.m.

