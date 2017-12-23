Hamden hockey routs Notre Dame of West Haven

WEST HAVEN — The eighth-ranked Hamden hockey team knocked off the second ranked Notre Dame of West Haven hockey team in convincing fashion, 7-3 Saturday at Bennett Rink in West Haven.
The Green Dragons improve to 3-0, meanwhile the Green Knights drop to 2-1. Hamden coach Todd Hall said this was a team effort.
