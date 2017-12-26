Randy Edsall doesn’t think anyone will be able to handle Travis Jones of Wilbur Cross one on one

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH)

UConn head football coach Randy Edsall was celebrating Christmas around this time last week.

His first recruiting class since returning to Storrs seemed to fill his wish list.

Among the gifts he received a signed commitment from Wilbur Cross of New Haven big man, Travis Jones.

Jones is an athletic 6 foot 5, 350 pound lineman who played both ways in high school for the Governors.

Cross head coach John Acquavita thinks his best football is ahead.

He told Edsall he thinks Jones should play defensive line in college and the head Husky agrees, saying no one will be able to handle him one on one.

