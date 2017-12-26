The Black Wolves “Big Cat” Kevin Crowley benefiting from teammates success

UNCASVILLE- Conn. (WTNH)

The New England Black Wolves are back home on Friday.

Vancouver makes the long trip to Mohegan Sun Arena..

The Wolves are off to a 1 and 1 start.

They have some of the leagues most potent scorers in Shawn Evans, Kyle Buchanan and Kevin Crowley. The trio makes for as dangerous a goal-scoring line as you’ll see in the NLL.

Evans commands a lot of attention, being a league MVP will do that.

It’s also hard not to pay attention to Crowley, the big guy has 7 goals in the Wolves first two games.

He gives credit to the guys he runs with.

More stories by John Pierson, Sports Anchor