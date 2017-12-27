Hamden hockey focusing on ‘D’ after cruising past rival Notre Dame-West Haven

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Hamden boys’ ice hockey earned a big win over the weekend, as they took out second-ranked Notre Dame of West Haven. It’s nice to defeat a rival in a game like that.

The Green Dragons are ranked eighth in the state, and coach Todd Hall liked what he saw on offense, as they racked up seven goals against the Green Knights.

The defense, however, gave up three, so like any coach, that’s what he’s focusing on.

“Defense we’re still working on,” Hall said. “That comes with a little experience. We have a veteran goaltender in net who made some big saves for us, but we’ll work it around and protect our house a little bit better in the future.”

The Green Dragons will test out that renewed approach on ‘D’ on Saturday against Xavier.

More stories by Henry Chisholm