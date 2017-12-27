Kevon Jones, who benefited from UConn youth program, now ready to star for Huskies football

(WTNH)–If you do good, good usually comes back to you. That’s the case for UConn football, as the Huskies will now benefit from one of their programs helping youth.

In head coach Randy Edsall‘s first stint with the team, he started the “Goal Line Project,” where players helped out kids with homework and spent time with them in East Hartford.

Years later, one of those kids is now a Husky himself.

Kevon Jones, who starred at linebacker for East Hartford High School, put pen to paper last week.

He’s tough, athletic, and a smart young man.

