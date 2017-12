(WTNH)–There’s no school this week, so we had some early basketball games. Branford girls’ hoops has been hitting their stride, winning three out of their last four.

Foran of Milford challenged the Hornets on Thursday.

Emma Pierson led the way for Branford–showing the touch from outside and scoring 10 points while grabbing 11 boards and coming up with six steals.

Branford got back in the win column, as they smothered the Lions, 47-29.

Check out the highlights in the video above.

