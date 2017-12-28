Hillhouse looking like state contender again despite losses

By Published:

(WTNH)–If you thought Hillhouse boys’ hoops was gonna fall off this year, you were way off.

The Academics are looking very strong, and won a greasy game against rival Wilbur Cross, then took out the number nine team in the state, Windsor, by 22 points last night.

Davon Warner and Mekhi Warren are some of the leaders on this squad. Both guys getting it done on the court and in the classroom, because that’s what really counts. Coach Renard Sutton says his team’s leaders are stepping up, and they say they like their new roles.

“Being a leader, I have to run the team, not only on the court but in school, too.”

Hillhouse is back on the floor on Tuesday against Career.

More stories by Henry Chisholm

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s